Techpoint LLC Offering Free Vehicle Sanitizing Services For Seniors

Another local business is attempting to pay it forward, during these difficult times. For a limited time, Techpoint LLC is offering free interior steam sanitizing services to certain individuals.

The Techpoint LLC Facebook page posted a message that read:

Due to the hard times and changes we are experiencing now. Techpoint would like to offer interior steam sanitizing service for FREE (for a limited time) to those in our community who are 50 and older, parents with infants/toddlers,those with any type of immune deficiency and underlying issues in need of this service. If you or if you know someone who needs this service please contact Cory at TechPoint LLC 307-337-1295 or via direct message. #payingitforward #Casperstrong This includes :💨 💨exterior door handles 💨Door panel 💨Steering wheel 💨middle console 💨dash 💨 seats

