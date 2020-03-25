Tempest Critter Rescue Hosting ‘Coronavirus Out of Work Pet Drive’

There is an awesome pet charity event going on now through Sunday (March 29th, 2020), being hosted by Tempest Critter Rescue.

The following information was posted to the official Facebook event page which states:

Do you want to help Casper’s furry population??? Do you need help feeding your fur baby?? To donate food or litter to those in need or To grab pet necessities for your fur baby! All donations not distributed to the public will be donated equally to the Humane Society and Metro Animal Services. Wednesday 3/24 thru Sunday 3/29- drop off/pick up anytime from 9am-10pm.

For more information, click here for the Facebook event page.