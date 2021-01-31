City of Casper has formally opened requests for proposal from companies interested in programming and production services for its cable television Channel 192, according to a prepared statement from the city clerk's office.

Cable television company Spectrum provides the city with a channel dedicated solely to education and government, City Clerk Fleur Tremel said.

“Right now, we use Channel 192 to broadcast Casper City Council meetings, Casper Planning and Zoning Commission meetings, and bid openings,” Tremel said.

The channel is dedicated to "education and government" programming, and the city wants to know if it can expand that kind of programming, she said.

The proposals should meet these goals:

Promote the public’s interest in the city and showcase services provided to the community.

Highlight city policies, procedures, resources, activities, services and events,

Provide Casper residents with city information.

Tell the stories of Casper’s diverse local community.

Educate and inform the public.

Engage the residents.

Enhance the democratic process by making government more transparent.

Tremel and City Manager Carter Napier outlined some of these and other issues at the city council work session on Jan. 26.

The deadline to submit proposals is noon April 5.

Details and information on proposal submission is available on the city’s website.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

11 Things You'll Find In A 'Typical' Wyoming Home