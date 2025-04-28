The Great Gatsby Ballet Coming to the Ford Wyoming Center Fall 2025
Something "great" is coming to Casper this fall, for one night only. The World Ballet Company: Great Gatsby Ballet will be at the Ford Wyoming Center on November 5th, 2025 at 7:00 pm.
A press release from the Ford Wyoming Center states:
Step into the jazzy world of the Roaring Twenties with this new Broadway-style ballet by the World Ballet Company.
Featuring:
- A cast of 40 international ballet stars
- Original jazz-inspired score
- Lavish costumes & spectacular sets
- Multimedia effects & gravity-defying acrobatics
The Great Gatsby comes to life in a visually stunning reimagining of Fitzgerald’s iconic tale of glitz, glamour, and doomed love.
Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime performance — be among the first to experience it live!
Tickets on sale Friday, May 2nd at 10:00 am.
The event details are:
- WHEN: Wednesday, November 5th, 2025 | 7:00 pm (show is 2 hours including 20-minute intermission)
- WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Dr, Casper, WY 82601
- COST: TBA
Over the past decade, the World Ballet Series has visited over 280 cities, reaching an audience of more than 250,000 people. This is your chance to see the magic firsthand.