The WyoLotto Gives Back Millions To The State
The WyoLotto is more than just a game. Since its inception over four years ago, they have given back over 20 million dollars to the Cowboy State.
The official Wyoming Lottery Facebook page posted the following graphic with a message that read:
We probably don't say this enough, but you all are AWESOME! Together we were able to transfer back to the state $1,445,900 this quarter which brings our grand total to date since April 2016 to $20,812,522!
It's because of you that we are able to do all that we do - so thank you!
The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest in lottery news.
