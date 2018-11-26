Trails Center Presents ‘Holiday On The Homestead’ December 8th

Enjoy an old time Christmas with “Holiday on the Homestead 2018: Beacon Of The West" at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center on Saturday, December 8th, from 9:00am to 2:00pm. Organizers say the annual celebration features a variety of festive activities that connect people of all ages to America’s public lands and their natural and cultural heritage.

You'll be able to explore the diverse cultures of the West, operate model railroad trains, enjoy tasty treats at the Prairie Sweet Shop, make beautiful snowflakes and paper lanterns, decorate cookies, hear live music, and much more.

“Holiday on the Homestead is a wonderful opportunity to share the season with the community,” said Trails Center Director Chris Wilkinson. “This year’s annual event will highlight Wyoming’s achievements which stand out as a beacon for the West. Come enjoy time with your family while learning about the history of the place we call home.”

Here's a list of activities as provided by NHTC, depending on the weather and while supplies last.

Paper Lantern Making - create your own personal beacon for your home.

Prairie Sweet Shop - enjoy wonderful melted chocolates from a Dutch oven.

Ornament Making - learn to make various ornaments.

Cookie Decorating - design your own tasty holiday cookie.

National Pony Express Association Members - interact with Pony Express Riders.

Military Encampment - join living historians as they portray military life on the frontier.

Live Christmas Trees - enjoy the beauty of several decorated Christmas Trees.

Live Pioneer Music with Anna, Rachel & Friends: 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Basque Performances: Buffalo Basque Club 1-2 p.m. Enjoy the music, dancing, and history of the Basque culture in Wyoming.

Hang out with Seymour the Antelope - Seymour raises awareness about the importance of connecting children and families with nature and public lands.

WY Gingerbread House Competition - enter homemade versions of Wyoming houses by 9:30 a.m. to be judged by the visitors. Sponsored by the National Historic Trails Center Foundation.

Holiday On The Homestead is free and open to the public, but visitors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to benefit the local non-profit, Wyoming Food for Thought Project. Needed items include: peanut butter, fruit cups, cereal boxes, ramen noodles, and granola bars.

If you'd like more information, you can call (307) 261-7780.