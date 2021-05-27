Visit Little Hayattville Wyoming This Weekend For Cowboy Carnival

Where the HECK is Hayattville Wyoming? The reason it is such a charming place it because most people on planet Earth, much less Wyoming have never heard of the place. But it is a cute little town.

Located north of Ten Sleep, up against the Bighorn Mountains. It is worth the scenic drive to find the place. Click here for a map. Use Google Earth to see its little main street. Population just 75!

If you haven't experienced this before, make your plans to join us in friendly Hyattville for our 17th Annual Cowboy Carnival on Sunday, May 30th, during Memorial Day Weekend – family fun, entertainment, and a home-cooked BBQ Lunch! Funds raised from this event support our operating and maintenance expenses for the following calendar year. The main gate opens at 8:30am, and admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under, or $25 for one immediate family.

For more information about our 17th Annual Cowboy Carnival, just visit their Facebook Page, Hyattville Community Center, or visit their website www.Hyattville.org.

We love seeing Wyoming communities come together for these events big or small, and who doesn't love a nice drive followed by some hearty BBQ?