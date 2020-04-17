WATCH: Casper PD Officers Demonstrate ‘Copscotch’ Skills

Not even the pandemic can stop our Casper Police Department from being awesome. About two weeks ago, they shared photos of some hidden Copscotch games around the city. This week, they shared a video of some of our finest displaying their skills.

The video was posted to the official Casper Police Department Facebook page along with a message that read:

We’re having a ton of fun hoppin’ around to calls and playing Cop Scotch with our Casper kiddos! Check out our moves below 👇🏼 Have you found a #CopScotch around town yet? Keep up the great work, Casper! #coronacops #bettertogether #welovecasper

As always, big props to our boys and girls in blue for everything they do to make Casper a better, safer and happier place.

