Watch Guy Break Record on Kickboxer in Casper Mall and Be Amazed

There are a lot of serious issues that we're dealing with these days. This isn't one of them. It's a rad video showing a guy breaking the all-time record on the Kickboxer arcade machine in the Casper mall.

His name is Harry Klevens and he packs quite a punch. It takes him two tries, but he takes down the previous record of 677 with a staggering 700.

That's pretty impressive, Harry, but check out this German dude who kicked (yes kicked) a 942.

He looks like he's been practicing. I did some research and learned that 999 is the highest score you can attain on Kickboxer. I've only found one guy who did it as he was trying to impress his son.

Well done, Harry. Your Casper mall exploits are now somewhat famous. You are welcome.