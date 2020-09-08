WATCH: Here’s What it Looked Like in Rock Springs During Storm

The National Weather Service in Riverton says wind gusts got up to 86 mph in Rock Springs as a winter storm moved through the area late Labor Day and into Tuesday.

Winds hit 86 mph at roughly 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service website.

Facebook user Gabe Lamoriejr shared video of what it looked like in Rock Springs as the storm made its way across the Cowboy State.

Just down the highway, more than 2,000 residents are still without power in Green River. Photos and videos there showed another Sweetwater County city that got the brunt of an unseasonably early winter storm.

It's still technically summer for exactly two weeks.