WATCH: Jeffree Star Is Now a Permanent Wyomingite

There is no turning back now. Jeffree Star has officially sold his Hidden Mansion, California and is making Wyoming his full time home.

According to a recent report from PriceyPads, Star actually sold the 19,000 square foot property for roughly $1.2 million over the asking price (it reportedly sold for $16.7 million).

In his latest YouTube video, Jeffree went back to the manor to chronicle the journey, that's been over a year in the making. During the course of the nearly fifteen minute video, he talks about why he choose this particular property, memories, living (and farming) in Wyoming, and how he's ready to move on.

Check out these awesome photos, both inside and out, of the Hidden Hills manor.

Jeffree Star's Hidden Hills Mansion Jeffree Star's Mansion in Hidden Hills California