WATCH: Snoop Dogg Shows Off His DJ Skills at Casper After Party

Casper did not let the subarctic temperatures stop us from having a good time last week (Wednesday, December 21st, 2022), at the Holidaze of Blaze Tour at the Ford Wyoming Center.

As a matter of fact, Snoop Dogg posted a photo to his official Instagram page to show just how packed the show really was. It is worth noting, that I have never seen any music concert, let alone a Hip-Hop one, fill up that much of the Ford Wyoming Center in my twenty plus years of being back in Wyoming.

Once the concert ended though, that was not the end of the night. There was a small VIP after party where Uncle Snoop showed off a skill I wasn't aware he possessed. The Dogfather is also an accomplished DJ! He rocked an awesome 30-minute DJ set that kept the crowd dancing and screaming for more!

Get our free mobile app

Rapper, businessman, record label owner, actor, entrepreneur and now disc jockey... there really is nothing that Snoop Dogg can't do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

Here's to hoping that Snoop makes his way to back to Casper for the third time really soon.

Holidaze of Blaze Tour with Snoop Dogg, Warren G, King Yang Twins and Charlemagne