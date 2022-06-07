WATCH: Surveillance Cam Catches Semi Flipping Over In Wyoming

Security camera footage shared by the Wyoming Department of Transportation shows a tractor-trailer rolling onto its side in what appears to be a chain-reaction crash.

WYDOT said the crash occurred north of Lander on US 287, a popular route for travelers headed to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks.

The video shows a pickup truck pulling out in front of an SUV. Then, the SUV appears to narrowly miss striking the pickup, but loses control and spins around.

The tractor-trailer then strikes the vehicle and comes to a sliding stop on its side.

Ben Hines originally posted the video to Facebook. Hines inferred that at least one of the vehicles fled the scene.

It's unclear if there were any injuries and if so, their severity. K2 Radio News will update this story when we know more.