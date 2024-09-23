Weird Al Is Coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center in 2025

Comedian, musician, writer and actor "Weird Al" Yankovic is coming to the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper on August 7th, 2025.

The one and only "Weird Al", whose government name is Alfred Matthew Yankovic, is bringing his unique brand of entertainment to the Cowboy State.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page shared the news with a graphic and a caption that read:

🎶 JUST ANNOUNCED 🎶

"Weird Al" Yankovic is bringing his Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour to town with special guest Puddles Pity Party! Get ready for an unforgettable night on August 7. 🎤🎸

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 AM—don’t miss out! 🎟️

#WeirdAl #BiggerAndWeirderTour #PuddlesPityParty #LiveMusic #Comedy #Concert

Get our free mobile app

Tickets for the public go on sale this Friday, September 27th, 2024 at 10:00 am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

EVERY Major Artist That Has Performed at Casper Events Center 1982-2024 Here are all of the major artists that have ever performed at the Casper Events Center IN ORDER. (Now the Ford Wyoming Center)