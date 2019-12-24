What Are Your Christmas Eve Traditions?

'Twas the night before Christmas...

The big day is just about here, but that doesn't mean we over look the day leading up to Christmas. The eve of Christmas brings many wonderful thing like joy, laughter and that sweet feeling of anticipation. Sometimes Christmas Eve is elegant and sometimes it's cozy.

How do you spend Christmas eve?

I've heard of traditions like everyone getting to open one present, everyone wearing matching pajamas, or everyone going to a Christmas Eve church service. I've also heard of all three of those things being combined. Recently I found a list of Christmas Eve ideas from Country Living Magazine. This included baking cookies, building a gingerbread house, indulging in a hot cocoa bar and more.

I like the idea of a game night. Maybe Google some "Minute to Win It" games for everyone to partake in. Have everyone wear their Christmas jammies, sip on hot cocoa, and just enjoy each other's company. This can be an adult's only night or one for the entire family.

What kind of traditions do you have for Christmas Eve?