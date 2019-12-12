Who’s Harder To Buy For: Men or Women? [POLL]

This questions has started a great many arguments throughout the years: who is harder to buy for; men or women?

In my personal opinion, I'd say men are harder to buy for. That's based on myself being a male. If I want something, I'm normally going to buy it for myself and not wait for a holiday to do it. That's even if it's a major purchase. So that makes it increasingly difficult to buy stuff for me, a man, because I pretty much have everything I want (at least in reasonable price range).

I think for ladies, there are certain things that they don't buy for themselves, especially things like higher end jewelry. Diamonds are, after all, a girl's best friend. Of course, that's not to say that all women want are shiny things. We know our Wyoming ladies like guns, trucks and cowboy boots as much as any man.

So maybe I just don't know. Which brings us to the question: