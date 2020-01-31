WYDOT: Every Road in Wyoming to See Storm Impacts [VIDEO]

A strong winter storm predicted to move through the area beginning Sunday is expected to impact travel on every Wyoming road, interstate and mountain pass with winter weather conditions.

Don Day of DayWeather, Inc., expects high travel impacts to all three segments of interstate highways in the state: I-25, I-80 and I-90.

"Windy and warm weather this weekend will be followed by snow, blowing snow, much colder temperatures and very icy conditions statewide," Day said in his latest WYDOT weather impact forecast, published Friday.

Strong winds are expected Saturday into early Sunday along the I-80 and I-25 corridors, with winds gusting to 60 mph or more, bringing strong blow over risk in areas.

Later Sunday, snow will impact western and northern Wyoming, including all of I-90 and Riverton. By midnight, southwestern Wyoming, Casper, Douglas and Lusk should see snow.

By mid- to late-morning Monday, the entire state should see snowfall.

Monday will see snow, blowing snow and icy conditions, with snow increasing in intensity in some areas. Those conditions are expected to continue through most of Tuesday.

The same winter weather will impact all three interstate highways in neighboring states.

For the latest road conditions and closure information, visit WyoRoad.info, call 511 or download the Wyoming 511 app.