WYDOT Suggests ‘No Unnecessary Travel’ for Multiple Wyoming Roads Due to Snow and Slick Roads
The Wyoming Department of Transportation suggests 'No Unnecessary Travel' for various parts of Wyoming today, due to snow, slick roads, wind and cold temperatures.
The following rest areas are closed:
- Orin Jct. Rest Area in I-25 at milepost 126.5
- Lusk Rest Area on I-25 at milepost 39.2
- Guernsey Rest Area in US26 at milepost 17.9
- Chugwater Rest Area in I-25 at milepost 55
This is with the caveat that motorists still have access to facilities in neighboring communities.
Additionally, WYDOT has issued a 'No Unnecessary Travel' advisory for the following roads:
- Interstate 25: Between Glendo and Exit 126, US 18/20
- Interstate 25: Between Exit 126, US 18/20 and Douglas
- Interstate 25: Between Douglas and Glenrock
- WY 257: Between WY 220 and Robertson Road
- WY 257: Between Robertson Road and US 20/26
- I-25/US 20/26/87: Between Exit 126, US 18/20 and Douglas
- I-25/US 20/26/87: Between Douglas and Glenrock
- US 18/20: Between I-25, Orin Jct. and Lost Springs
- WY 59: Between WY 94, Douglas and the Campbell/Converse Cty. Line
- WY 93: Between Douglas and End of State Route
- WY 95: Between Glenrock and WY 93
- I-25/US 26/87: Between Glendo and Exit 126, US 18/20
- WY 487: Between the South Jct. WY 77 and the North Jct. WY 77
- WY 77: Between the South Jct. WY 487 and Mile Marker 132, Northbound Closure Gate
- WY 77: Between Mile Marker 132, Northbound Closure Gate and Mile Marker 142, Southbound Closure Gate
- WY 77: Between Mile Marker 142, Southbound Closure Gate and the North Jct. WY 487