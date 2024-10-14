Get Ready: Wyoming Braces for Cold Front and Snow This Week

Wyomingites have enjoyed a very mild and uncharacteristically warm autumn season thus far, but it is coming to an abrupt end later on this week.

A cold front will be sweeping across the Cowboy State around Thursday evening.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming shared a graphic for this week's forecast, along with a caption that read:

Could it be, that fall will arrive late this week?! Forecast confidence is high that cooler temperatures and at least some precipitation arrive Thursday and especially Friday. Elevated fire weather conditions Wednesday due to warm, dry, and windy conditions ahead of a cold front. Still have tomatoes on the vine? Better get them Wednesday afternoon or Thursday afternoon as the cold front sweeps across the state Thursday and Thursday night. Mountain snowfall occurs Thursday night with the potential for light snow to fall in the higher valleys and basins by sunrise Friday. Normal highs are 55-60F, but Friday will see high temperatures mainly in the 40s. Peeking ahead at Saturday morning, lows will be in the lower to mid 20s with teens in the western valleys and basins. Big changes this week!

They also shares an interesting graphic of past first hard freezes and the average date, along with a caption that read:

With cold temperatures on the horizon, here is a look at the climatology of a hard freeze (28 degrees) for various locations.

Along with the freezing temperatures, there is also a chance of some light snowfall as well.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming stated:

Though above normal temperatures continue through the middle of next week, confidence is increasing in a weather system bringing much cooler temperatures for the end of next week.

For those with outdoor plants and crops who have been taking advantage of the unseasonably warm temperatures, this is a good time to note that freezing temperatures are possible for the end of next week. Temperatures are looking to be around 30 degrees east of the Continental Divide, as well as near Rock Springs. Locations west of the Divide may see temperatures in the upper teens to around 20 degrees. Still a week out, some of these details may change.

The graphic shows chances for select cities to have 32 degree or less temperatures Friday morning, October 18th.

Are you ready for the upcoming colder temperatures?

