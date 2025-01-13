Is Wyoming One of the Best States to Raise a Family?

The Cowboy State may have the lowest population of all the states in the union, but it is still growing very rapidly.

According to data gleaned from the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division, between July 2023 and July 2024, over 2100 more people moved into Wyoming than out. This is an increase from the previous two years.

So what makes Wyoming so alluring to out-of-staters?

Part of the reason for the growth may be due to the fact that Wyoming is one of the safest states in the country. Another reason could be the growth in the job market. Both Cheyenne and Casper were recently listed on the top 15 best cities in the America for jobs.

How does Wyoming rank for raising a family?

A new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, listed the "Best & Worst States to Raise a Family (2025)" and by the numbers, Wyoming was about middle of the pack. We ranked 26th overall, but there is some good and some bad to that.

The WalletHub study stated:

Certain states make it easier than others to raise a family. The ideal state is one that’s affordable to live in that also offers a high degree of safety and good job prospects, on top of quality education, healthcare and entertainment.

There were several different metrics that went into Wyoming's overall ranking. Some of the key metrics, we scored amazingly high in. However there were some that were very low as well.

Here are the some of those key metrics:

Family Fun Rank - 42nd

Health & Safety Rank - 7th

Education & Child Care Rank - 17th

Affordability Rank - 38th

Socioeconomics Rank - 10th

Violent Crimes per Capita - 5th (fewest)

As you can clearly see from those numbers, we excel in so many categories, but the few that we don't, really hurt our overall score.

That being said, it is still obvious that Wyoming is a great place to raise a family. Having moved back to my home state after growing up in Michigan (which ranked an abysmal 38th overall), I couldn't choose a better place than right here to raise my family and I'm sure many other Wyomingites would agree.

