Wyoming Can Expect More Uncharacteristically Warm Day Time Temps All Week

Last week's cold front has passed, so what does that mean for Wyoming's fall weather this upcoming week?

Shockingly, the temperature will be hovering around the high sixties (60°) to low seventies (70°) for the entire week.

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page shared a graphic for the weather this week along with a caption that stated:

A fairly quiet workweek is ahead. Temperatures stay fairly similar day-to-day, with highs a little above average. Overall dry conditions. A few showers are possible across the northern mountains Tuesday, but no impacts are expected.

Don't see your location listed? Check https://www.weather.gov/forecastpoints/ for your forecast.

Hoodie season is definitely upon us, but you won't be needing those long, heavy winter coats just yet.

