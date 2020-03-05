Wyoming Highway Patrol Identifies Fatalities In I-80 Pileup

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has identified the three people killed in a pileup on Interstate 80 in southern Wyoming this week.

Two of the fatalities were both commercial drivers who have been identified as 64-year-old Denton, Texas resident Emman Ojiaka and 27-year-old Hampton, Georgia resident Kian Kennedy.

The other fatality was identified as 53-year-old Marshall, Michigan resident Deborah Carrel.

According to the release, the patrol says roughly 30 vehicles, consisting of mostly commercial traffic, collided in the westbound lane of Interstate 80 near milepost 184. Secondary crashes involving around 25 vehicles occurred in front of the crash and within stopped traffic.

A crash in the eastbound lane of I-80 consisted of roughly 40 vehicles, mostly commercial.

"Due to the dynamics of the crash scene, some vehicles were initially counted that were not part of any crash," highway patrol officials said in a written statement. "As the investigation progressed, the total number of vehicles involved decreased."

Several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies helped with the scene.