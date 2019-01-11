Understanding The Wind With Wyoming’s Unofficial Wind Speed Guide

Living in Wyoming, we all know it is windy, but when you hear a weather report saying wind gust up to 75 mph, what does that really mean? Can a 75mph gust knock you off your feet? Can it flip a semi truck? Will it cause small dogs to fly?

When you start to look at the wind and the potential damage it can do, there are a few things to keep in mind. First off the wind never moves in a straight line. It usually has a circular type motion. It can draft upwards as well as laterally. The wind is a dynamic force that requires some heavy-duty physics to measure. Not to mention all the "shrapnel" that can accompany the wind.

There are two scales that measure wind. One is the Beaufort Wind Scale that was created to help sailors navigate the sea. The second is the Fujita Tornado Damage Scale. These two scales give us a theoretical perspective on wind force. From that, we created the "Wyoming Wind Scale" (for entertainment purposes only.)

The Wyoming Wind Scale