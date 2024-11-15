Wyoming Is Under a Winter Weather Advisory Until Saturday Morning

Cooler temperatures are ahead for much of the state of Wyoming.

A winter Weather Advisory will be in affect starting this afternoon (Friday, November 15th, 2024).

The official US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming Facebook page shared a pair of graphics, along with caption that read:

A relatively weak weather system will make its way into the region this afternoon and bring snow through Saturday afternoon across western and northern Wyoming. The highest accumulations will be for the western mountains where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect 2 PM today through 8 AM Saturday. Gusty winds are also expected across Sweetwater country with I-80 crosswinds.

It appears it is about that time to pull out the winter coats, stocking caps, gloves and other winter gear.

It's also a great time to make sure you have a winter weather kit for your vehicle and make sure it is winter ready as well.

