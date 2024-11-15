Wyoming Kids: Mail Letters to Santa at UniWyo Credit Union

'Tis the season for children all across the Cowboy Start to start writing letters and wish lists for good 'ole Saint Nick.

As of today (Friday, November 15th, 2024), all UniWyo Credit Unions now have special North Pole mailboxes at all locations throughout the state of Wyoming (Casper, Laramie, Cheyenne, Glenrock, Douglas & Cody), where children or parents, can drop off letters to Santa Claus and get a response in return.

The official UniWyo Credit Union website states:

Be sure to stop by any of the UniWyo branch locations this year to drop your Letter to Santa in our special mailboxes before December 13th! Santa and his team of elves will read and respond to each letter individually. Be sure to include the child's first name as well as a return address.

The drop off deadline to get a response from Santa is Friday, December 13th, 2024, by 5:30 pm.

For letters received in Laramie only, the Laramie Boomerang will publish letters using first names only. Please indicate on your child's letter if you wish their letter NOT be published.

