Inside Scoop: Wyoming Leads Nation in Library Usage – Find Out Why

The great state of Wyoming has topped yet another list, this time for "Where Americans Visit Libraries the Most (and Least)".

The official Natrona County Library Facebook shared a graphic that was shared by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, along with a caption that read:

Now this is a list we're proud to top - Wyoming leads the nation in public library visits. According to the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Wyomingites visit a public library 3.82 times per year on average, which is WAY more than a lot of other states (we're looking at you, Hawaii!).

The original map was posted by the USAFacts, which went into details stating:

When was the last time you visited your local library? If you're in Wyoming, maybe more recently than anyone in any other state — Wyoming residents visited libraries 3.82 times per person in 2022. Also topping the list were: 📗 Washington, DC (3.78 visits per person) 📗 Ohio (3.41) 📗 Kansas (3.32) The states with the fewest visits per person were: 📕 Mississippi (1.30) 📕 West Virginia (1.21) 📕 Hawaii (0.60) Outside of borrowing books, people often use libraries for internet and computer access, community events, and study spaces.

The library also shared a post about some excellent volunteers that helped with some landscaping in the front of the building where the Prometheus statue is located.

