Wyoming Ranked Even Higher This Year for ‘Safest States in America’

It is no surprise that Wyoming made the list for the "Safest States in America" (2023), yet again, but it was slightly shocking how much higher we ranked up since last year.

This time last year (October 2022), the Equality State ranked 17th overall on the Safest State in America list, but this year we've rocketed all the way into the top ten. As matter of fact, the Cowboy State came in right at the 10th spot overall for 2023.

The study was conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, which stated some disturbing numbers that include:

With over 34,000 Americans having died from gun violence this year and the country having experienced 24 billion-dollar climate disasters, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023's Safest States in America, as well as expert commentary. In order to determine the most secure states, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 52 key metrics. The data set ranges from assaults per capita to the total loss amount from climate disasters per capita to the unemployment rate.

Below are list of those key metrics and how well Wyoming scored overall (1 = Safest; 25 = Average):

1st – Law-Enforcement Employees per Capita

5th – Job Security

5th – Assaults per Capita

8th – Murders & Non-Negligent Manslaughters per Capita

9th – Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles of Travel

10th – Overall rank for Wyoming

It's nice to see us rising so significantly in the rankings. It's worth noting as well that both Casper and Cheyenne ranked pretty on on the Safest Cities in America for 2023 list that came out earlier on this month.

It's no wonder so many people are choosing to move here every month.

