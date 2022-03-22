Yellowstone Garage in Downtown Casper Is Now Permanently Closed

UPDATED: 2:09 PM

Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill and Venue, a fixture in downtown as a restaurant and for events, has permanently closed it doors as of today (March 22nd, 2022).

Owner, John Huff, recent posted a statement to the Yellowstone Garage Facebook page.

Well I finally made the decision to close the Yellowstone Garage. It was the hardest business I ever got into, especially with the covid episode.

My heart is heavy and I feel like I have let everyone down because I never figured out how to make it work financially.

I have to say, those who are in this business and understand what it takes have my total respect and admiration.

Thanks to my employees, customers, businesses, musicians, family and everyone else who supported us throughout this adventure.

Regretfully,

John Huff

A sign posted on one the entrance doors reads:

We regret to inform you that as of March 22nd, 2022 this restaurant is closed. We are extremely grateful to our loyal guests as well as the team members, both past and present. *** If you planned an event with us at The Hall on Ash and have paid a deposit, we will be in touch to refund you. Please contact us at 307-262-7256 for more information.

Yellowstone Garage - Now Closed DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media loading...

Get our free mobile app

As for the future of Rock the Block type events, it is unclear at this point if they will continue in the area.

This article will be updated as we learn more.

Top Restaurants Residents Want Back In Casper