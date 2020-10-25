-15 Windchill Possible in Casper Sunday Night, Even Colder in Other Areas

The National Weather Service in Riverton says parts of central and east-central Wyoming could see wind chills as low as -25 as a winter storm continues to pass through the area. Additionally, icy, snow-covered roads and low visibilities could lead to dangerous travel conditions.

Impacted areas include Niobrara County, the Shirley Basin, the communities of Bill, Douglas, Deer Creek, Glenrock, Lusk, Redbird, Garrett, Rawlins and Baggs.

Conditions in Casper will be relatively better with windchills predicted to drop to -5 Sunday afternoon and then -15 Sunday night.

Wind chills as low as -20 are possible in Casper on Monday.

Fortunately, temperatures will get above freezing on Tuesday with a high near 37, but wind gusts could reach as high as 26 mph.

Halloween could see highs into the lower 50s.