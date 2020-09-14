A Week After Unprecedented Snow, Wyoming Under Red Flag Warning

Much of the Cowboy State is under a red flag warning just shy of a week after Wyoming received one of its earliest winter storms in history.

The advisory includes the Casper area.

According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, unseasonably warm temperatures and strong gusty winds will "create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts."

Much of the state is under the advisory until 8 p.m. Monday.

That includes much of Natrona County.

Other areas impacted include Uinta, Lincoln, Sublette, Teton, Park, Sheridan, Johnson, Campbell, Crook, Weston and Carbon counties.

Read the full advisory here.