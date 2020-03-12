UPDATE (10:45 a.m.)

The state basketball tournament has now been canceled due to concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

Original Story:

No fans will be allowed to attend the remainder of the state 3A/4A high school basketball tournaments at the Casper Events Center and Casper College due to concerns regarding the new coronavirus.

The decision was made by Dr. Mrak Dowell, Natrona County's health officer, at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Only players, coaches, staff and officials will be allowed in to reduce the risk of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, being transmitted within the community.

The tournaments will go on, but without fans or spectators.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wyoming was announced Wednesday. The patient is a woman from Sheridan County.

This developing story will be updated.