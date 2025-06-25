Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Rainy Conditions Persist (6/25/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Seasonal temperatures today. The best chances for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon will be along and east of a Rock Springs-to-Casper line. These storms are expected to end over the area by sunset.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3:00 pm. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There are two road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Truck Parking Closed for cleaning 6/23/25 I-80 WB MP 345 WESTBOUND near Cheyenne at milepost 345.

