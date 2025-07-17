Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Red Flag Warning in Effect Today (7/17/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

There is a "Red Flag Warning" (fire weather), in effect from today from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Elevated to critical fire weather conditions will be widespread across the area this afternoon. Seasonal to hot temperatures return, with isolated (20% chance) virga showers/dry thunderstorms occurring across southern portions.

There will be patchy fog before 8:00 am. Otherwise, it will be sunny, with a high near 92°. It will also be breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.



The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city at this time. There is one area reporting fogging conditions with limited visibility:

WY 220 - Between Pathfinder Rd and Alcova

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is mostly dry, but there are with limited visibility reported in Cheyenne.

There is currently one road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

