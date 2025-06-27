Natrona County Road &#038; Weather Report: Red Flag Warning (6/27/25)

Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Red Flag Warning (6/27/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

A "Red Flag Warning" is in effect today from 12:00 pm until 09:00 pm in Natrona County. Low humidities, hot temperatures and strong gusty winds could cause erratic fire behavior.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Elevated to critical fire weather conditions will be in place today, with hot temperatures, dry conditions and gusty winds. A Red Flag Warning is in effect across portions of Natrona County this afternoon.

It will be sunny with a high near 93°. it will be breezy with a light west southwest wind increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There are two road closures at this time:

  • District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.
  • District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Truck Parking Closed for cleaning 6/23/25 I-80 WB MP 345 WESTBOUND near Cheyenne at milepost 345.

