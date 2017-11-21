Casper, Natrona County Agencies Urge Safety During Thanksgiving

Local law enforcement, health care, transportation and other organizations want you to have a safe Thanksgiving holiday season, especially when it comes to impaired driving.

Casper Police Sergeant Mike Ogden says the tips bear repeating, especially about drinking and driving.

"Up here at the Casper Police Department, we want everybody to have a safe and happy holiday season," Ogden said.

"We want to remind everybody, don't drink and drive, have a sober driver," he said. "We don't want anybody getting hurt or losing a family member. Have a good holiday season."

Natrona County Emergency Management, the Wyoming Medical Center, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Wyoming Department of Transportation, and the Casper College criminal justice and fire science divisions have launched a "do you part program" to have zero fatalities from drunk driving.

Statistics from scramsystems.com show Thanksgiving Eve, that's today, is known in some places as "blackout Wednesday."

That's because it's the start of the holiday drinking period that in some places is a bigger drinking day than New Year's Eve or St. Patrick's Day.

So the local agencies and organizations urge people to not drink and drive, report drunk drivers, call a safe ride service, and be a designated driver.