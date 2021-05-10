Casper Police Department Hosting Free ‘Police Week Block Party’

To celebrate Police Week 2021, the Casper Police Department are hosting a free Police Week Block Party.

The Block party will take place on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021, from 5:30 pm until 7:00 pm, outside and in front of the Casper Police Department. There will be free food, one-on-on basketball, cop-scotch, Police and Sheriff's Vehicles on display (including bicycles and motorcycles) and giveaways.

Also, DJ Nyke from 104.7 Kiss FM will be broadcasting live.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 | 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

WHERE: Casper Police Department: 201 N David St, Casper, WY 82601

COST: FREE!

We hope to see everyone out, of all ages, to enjoy this fun event.