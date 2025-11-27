Natrona County Road & Weather Report: A Partly Sunny Turkey Day Ahead (11/27/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Other than some light snow in the northwestern mountains, Thanksgiving Day will be dry with mild temperatures. The weather turns more active tomorrow as a cold front brings a good chance of snow during the afternoon and at night.

Expect patchy fog before 9:00 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 44°. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.



The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry around the state as well.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

