Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Red Flag Warning to Begin the Week (7/21/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

A "Red Flag Warning" is in effect today until 08:00 pm this evening.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Warm, breezy, and mostly dry today. There will be some showers and thunderstorms in the area through the afternoon, though much of the precipitation will not reach the ground. Red Flag Warnings remain in effect for much of central and southwestern areas today. #wywx.

It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 96°. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry in and around the state

There are currently a few road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 1 (Southeast) - Frontier Park public parking lots are FULL. Use Park-N-Ride. I-25 Exit 10D. Handicap spots open. $20/car. Parking fee includes entrance into the park.

