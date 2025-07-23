Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Temps Dip as Showers Loom (7/23/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A little cooler east of the Continental Divide today. Showers and thunderstorms will develop by early afternoon, moving northeast mostly across central and northern Wyoming. Strong outflow wind gusts will be the primary concern with storms today. #wyw

There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm. It will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 85°. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.



The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry around the state, except in Kaycee and Buffalo, which are both reporting wet conditions.

There are currently a road closure, update on CFD parking and one delay:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

District 1 (Southeast) - Frontier Days Park-n-Ride Shuttle Hours: July 19-26: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 a.m., July 27: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

District 1 (Southeast) - Expect Delays 07/23/2025: Slow Moving Oversixe Load Traveling on I-80, US 30, and WY 13.

