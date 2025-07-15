Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Rain and Relief from the Heat (7/15/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A cold front has moved through areas east of the Divide this morning. Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the forecast area this afternoon and evening. Strong wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail and locally heavy rain will be the main threats with storms east of the Divide. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect for most of Sweetwater County this afternoon and evening.

Cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with more scattered to widespread shower and thunderstorm potential. #wywx

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1:00 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2:00 pm. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 83°. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry throughout the state.

There is currently one road closures at this time:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

