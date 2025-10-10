Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Mostly Sunny, Some Rain Possible (10/10/25)

Natrona County Travel &#038; Weather Report: Mostly Sunny, Some Rain Possible (10/10/25)

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Showers will continue to increase from the south this morning, spreading to the northeast through the day. Similar conditions return Saturday, with western portions having the best chances for precipitation, as a cold front approaches.

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 70°. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry across the state.

There are currently no road closures this morning.

