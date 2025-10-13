Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Perfect Fall Vibes (10/13/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Seasonable temperatures across most of the area today, though it will be a little cooler in the Bighorn Basin. Clouds will increase this afternoon as the next system approaches, with light precipitation chances expected along and west of the Continental Divide overnight.

It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 64°. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry across the state, with Midwest reporting some foggy conditions.

There is currently one road closures this morning:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

