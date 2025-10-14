Natrona County Travel & Weather Report: Late-Day Thunderstorms Possible (10/14/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A little warmer for most locations today. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the morning will give way to a drier afternoon, though a few showers are still expected especially across western areas. Unsettled conditions continue on Wednesday, bringing increased rain chances and mountain snow.

It will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 67°. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city this morning.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also dry across the state, with Midwest reporting some foggy conditions.

There is currently one road closures this morning:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

