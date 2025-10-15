Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Scattered Showers Expected All Day (10/15/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through the day, most prevalent this afternoon. An approaching low pressure system will bring colder and wetter conditions tonight through Thursday.

There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3:00 pm. Other than that, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 68°. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city this morning, although there are a couple of areas that are reporting wet conditions, including:

US 20/26 - Between Waltman and Casper: Wet with Rain

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route: Wet with Fog

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting some wet and foggy conditions, including:

Cheyenne - Between Cheyenne and Exit 29, Whitaker Rd: Dry with Fog



Chugwater - Between Exit 29, Whitaker Rd and Chugwater: Wet with Fog

Chugwater - Between Chugwater and Exit 73, WY 34: Wet with Fog

Wheatland - Between Exit 73, WY 34 and Wheatland: Dry with Fog



Wheatland - Between Wheatland and Exit 92, US 26: Dry with Fog



Glendo - Between Exit 92, US 26 and Glendo: Dry with Fog

There are currently a pair of road closures this morning:

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153 WY50: Crash, Travel lane blocked NORTHBOUND near Gillette at milepost 5, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Wagonhound Rest Area is CLOSED until further notice near Arlington at milepost 267.

