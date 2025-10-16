Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Steady Rainfall Expected All Day (10/16/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A weather system will move through Wyoming today and bring some showers as well as a few thunderstorms. Several inches of snow is likely in the mountains. Mainly dry weather returns Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected before 3:00 pm, then scattered showers. Steady temperature around 47°. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly wet and rainy conditions in and around the city this morning, with fog being reported in one area:

WY 251 - Between WY 258, Wyoming Blvd and End of State Route: Wet with Rain, Fog

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting wet and foggy conditions around the state.

There is currently one road closure this morning:

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153 WY50: Crash, Travel lane blocked NORTHBOUND near Gillette at milepost 5, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

