Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Fierce Winds Pierce the City (10/17/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

A seasonable and dry day is expected today. A gusty breeze will occur in the favored locations. A cold front will bring showers mainly along and East of the Continental Divide late tonight and Saturday morning.

It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 58°. It will be breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions in and around the city this morning, with one area reporting dangerous winds:

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville - Dry with Dangerous Winds: Extreme Blow Over Risk (Closed to all high profile vehicles under 20000 GVW due to extreme blowover risk. All campers under 20,000 LBS are restricted).

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting some windy conditions around the state including:

Cheyenne - Dry with Dangerous Winds: Extreme Blow Over Risk (Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds)

Chugwater - Dry with Dangerous Winds: Extreme Blow Over Risk (Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds)

Wheatland - Dry with Dangerous Winds: Extreme Blow Over Risk (Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds)

There are currently a pair of road closures this morning:

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Bridge damage, Sand Creek Road overpass closed near Sundance at milepost 206, Use alternate route.

