Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Wet, Slushy, and Slick (10/20/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Gusty winds continue into today, decreasing by this evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s to mid-50s. A few rain/snow showers are around through the morning, but end by about noon.

There is a slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 7:00 am, then gradually ending. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50°. Windy, with a west northwest wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting wet conditions in and around the city this morning, with a couple of areas reporting slush. including:

Casper Service Road - Between WY 259 and Ormsby Road: Wet, Slush with Snowfall

Casper Service Road - Between Casper and Exit 210, Horse Ranch Creek Rd: Wet, Slush with Snowfall

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting mostly wet conditions, with a few areas reporting dangerous winds, including:

Cheyenne - Dry with Dangerous Winds: Extreme Blow Over Risk (Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds)

Chugwater - Dry with Dangerous Winds: Extreme Blow Over Risk (Closed to all

Wheatland - Dry with Dangerous Winds: Extreme Blow Over Risk (Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds)

There are currently a pair of road closures this morning:

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Bridge damage, Sand Creek Road overpass closed near Sundance at milepost 206, Use alternate route.

