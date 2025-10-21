Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunshine Returns, But Winds Persist (10/21/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Outside a few locations, light winds today. High temperatures will be seasonal, with no rain or snow expected. Much the same for the rest of this work week, with the next weather system coming this weekend.

It will be sunny, with a high near 60°. It will be breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city. One area is reported to have dangerous winds:

WY 258 - Between Mills and Evansville: Extreme Blow Over Risk (Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds)

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting mostly wet conditions, with a few areas reporting dangerous winds, including:

Cheyenne - Dry with Dangerous Winds: Extreme Blow Over Risk (Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds)

Chugwater - Dry with Dangerous Winds: Extreme Blow Over Risk (Closed to all

Wheatland - Dry with Dangerous Winds: Extreme Blow Over Risk (Closed to all high profile vehicles under 40000 GVW due to gusting winds)

There are currently a few road closures this morning:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: Crash, All lanes closed WESTBOUND near Elk Mountain at milepost 259, Be prepared to stop, expect delays.

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Bridge damage, Sand Creek Road overpass closed near Sundance at milepost 206, Use alternate route.

