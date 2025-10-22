Natrona County Road & Weather Report: More Unseasonably Warm Weather Ahead (10/22/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Today will be similar to yesterday, with seasonal temperatures around 60 degrees. No precipitation is expected, with light winds and a mostly clear sky across the area.

It will be sunny, with a high near 63°. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.



Get our free mobile app

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting dry conditions around the state.

There are currently a few road closures this morning:

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Bridge damage, Sand Creek Road overpass closed near Sundance at milepost 206, Use alternate route.

Casper's Fall Festival is a Delight 27 September 2025 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media