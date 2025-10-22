Natrona County Road & Weather Report: More Unseasonably Warm Weather Ahead (10/22/25)
Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.
The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:
Today will be similar to yesterday, with seasonal temperatures around 60 degrees. No precipitation is expected, with light winds and a mostly clear sky across the area.
It will be sunny, with a high near 63°. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.
Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting dry conditions around the state.
There are currently a few road closures this morning:
- District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153
- District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Bridge damage, Sand Creek Road overpass closed near Sundance at milepost 206, Use alternate route.
