Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Sunny, Warm and Windy (10/23/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Similar weather conditions once again today with seasonable temperatures and ample sunshine. Enjoy it while it lasts ahead of the next system coming by the end of the weekend!

It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 62°. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting dry conditions in and around the city.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also reporting dry conditions around the state.

There are currently a few road closures this morning:

District 1 (Southeast) - I80: The Fort Steele Rest Area is closed until further notice near Sinclair at milepost 228.

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Bridge damage, Sand Creek Road overpass closed near Sundance at milepost 206, Use alternate route.

